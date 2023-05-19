Farm union calls for arrest of WFI chief Bhushan, Haryana minister

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, May 18

On a call by the All India Kisan Sabha, union members today burnt effigies of MP Brij Bhushan and Haryana minister Sandeep Singh at Adda Jhungian. The traffic on the Garhshankar-Nangal Road was also blocked for one hour.

Various speakers, including the General Secretary of the farm union, Comrade Darshan Singh Mattu, called for the immediate arrest of Bhushan and minister Sandeep. He warned that the stir will continue until both of them are sent behind the bars. Taking a jibe at the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Parhao’ slogan by the Modi government, he said, “The girls who won gold medals for the country are being exploited. They have been sitting on a dharna at the Jantar Mantar for the past three months, but the BJP-led Central Government is not giving them justice.” He then alleged that the Centre has been trying to shield Bhushan.

“Despite complaints by the women wrestlers, no case was registered. They had to approach the Supreme Court in this regard. A case was registered only after the SC order,” he rued.

“It is very unfortunate that despite the fact that a non-bailable FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act, Bhushan was is yet to be arrested. Our stir will continue on roads and at the Jantar Mantar until Bhushan and Singh are arrested,” he warned. Janwadi Stree Sabha Punjab president Subhash Chowdhary, All India Jat Mahasabha Punjab General Secretary Ajaib Singh Boparai, Panchayat Samiti Member Mohan Lal Binewal, Comrade Garib Das Beaton, Ramesh Dhiman and Comrade Roshan Lal Pandori were present on the occasion.