Phagwara: Farmer-admn talks remain inconclusive, sugarcane growers' stir continues

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 9

The indefinite dharna of sugarcane growers over the pending dues continued for the second day on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar National Highway at Phagwara on Tuesday, even as a meeting between Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and farmers leaders at the SDM office today remained inconclusive.

BKU (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai, addressing the protesters, announced that the indefinite dharna would continue until the arrears of Rs 72 crore were deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers concerned. Due to the stir, commuters travelling from Ludhiana towards Jalandhar faced tough time.

Meanwhile, Sandhar Sugar Mill chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhar, on a Whatsapp call from the UK, alleged of red tape in payment of dues to farmers. Commenting upon the DC’s orders of attaching his property in all 22 districts of Punjab, Sandhar claimed neither he nor his any family member purchased any property in any part of the world in the past 10 years.

“If the government wants, it can get all my bank accounts and other documents checked. Also, no money of any kind has been sent abroad by me from any bank,” he said. Despite repeated attempts, the Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner couldn’t be contacted.

