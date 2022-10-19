Farmer from Sadar Balachaur dies as canter collides with tractor

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 18

Two cases related to rash driving were registered today in Nawanshahr. A farmer from Sadar Balachaur lost his life while he was on his way to sell his paddy produce in local mandi. The accused has been identified as Mohad Dilshan from Uttar Pradesh.

According to Tirlochan Singh, cousin of the deceased Balwinder Singh, the latter was going by his tractor to the mandi early morning. “The moment he reached outside a dhaba, a canter truck came from behind rammed into the tractor, resulting which the tractor toppled and Balwinder’s head got crushed under it,” the complainant said in his complaint to the police.

A case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

In another case from Sadar Banga, one Surinder Singh alleged that his truck had got damaged after another truck that was coming at a high speed collided with it. “The driver was driving rashly and he must be punished,” Surinder Singh told police in his statement. A case under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Notably, almost every day rash driving cases are getting registered in the district. In some cases people lost their lives, while in others they were left badly injured.