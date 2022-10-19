Farmer from Sadar Balachaur dies as canter collides with tractor

Nawanshahr, October 18
Two cases related to rash driving were registered today in Nawanshahr. A farmer from Sadar Balachaur lost his life while he was on his way to sell his paddy produce in local mandi. The accused has been identified as Mohad Dilshan from Uttar Pradesh.
According to Tirlochan Singh, cousin of the deceased Balwinder Singh, the latter was going by his tractor to the mandi early morning. “The moment he reached outside a dhaba, a canter truck came from behind rammed into the tractor, resulting which the tractor toppled and Balwinder’s head got crushed under it,” the complainant said in his complaint to the police.
A case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.
In another case from Sadar Banga, one Surinder Singh alleged that his truck had got damaged after another truck that was coming at a high speed collided with it. “The driver was driving rashly and he must be punished,” Surinder Singh told police in his statement. A case under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Notably, almost every day rash driving cases are getting registered in the district. In some cases people lost their lives, while in others they were left badly injured.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...