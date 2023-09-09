Farmer organisations give call for rail blockades on September 28

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 8

Members of various farm organisations and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) have given a call for rail blockades on September 28 in the state for their demand for the compensation for losses due to floods.

Sixteen organisations of the North India and the KMSC, Punjab, today burnt the effigies of the Central government at various places in the state to protest against the G20 summit being held in Delhi.

KMSC state president Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, leader Salwinder Singh Jania and district president Gurmail Singh Rerhwan led effigy-burning protests.

Speaking on the occasion, KMSC state president Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra said the Centre was benefitting corporates through the G20 summit which was bad for the country. He said the state government was passing on the control of natural resources to corporate houses. He said the reins of the country were being handed to a few. It would push the country into slavery, he added.

He said farmers wanted compensation for Punjab floods. He appealed to the people to oppose the G20 summit. He further said 16 organisations of the North India and the KMSC would hold rail blockades on September 28 at different places in Punjab.