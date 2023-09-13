Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 12

The protest by farmers, which started on Monday in front of Union Minister of State Som Prakash’s residence seeking compensation for flood victims, continued here today.

Addressing mediapersons, farmer leaders Satnam Singh Sahni, Kirpal Singh Musapur, Gurpal Singh Pala Mauli, Davinder Singh Sandhwa, Kulwinder Singh Kala Atholi, Manjit Singh Lalli and Iqbal Singh Bains said the flood-affected farmers and farm labourers of Punjab should be given assistance by the Central and state governments.

Union Minister Som Prakash’s residence was set on fire in protest by the United Farmers’ Front over non-payment of compensation by the government. The farmer leaders warned that if the aggrieved farmers did not get compensation soon, they would intensify the protest.

The farmer leaders also gave the administration time till September 15 to pay sugarcane dues. They said if the outstanding amount of Rs 43 crore of Phagwara Sugarcane Mill was not paid by then, they would launch a protest and the responsibility for this would lie with the administration.

A large number of farmers from across the area were present on the occasion.

#Phagwara