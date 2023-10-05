Farmer unions up the ante over ‘letter’ seeking reopening of closed sugar mill

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 4

Days after the closure of the Phagwara Sugar Mill by the administration, members of the Doaba Kisan Union have now begun cautioning sugarcane farmers of the region, not to sign a letter — released in the name of sugarcane farmers of the region — to make the Phagwara Sugar Mill functional.

The letter, addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, seeks to restore the immediate functioning of the mill, to prevent difficulties to sugarcane farmers.

However, BKU Doaba has questioned the antecedents of the letter, stating it has neither been released by the farmers, nor the union itself.

The BKU Doaba has in turn said they will not allow the mill to be functional until all the pending dues of sugarcane farmers are cleared.

Meanwhile, DC Kapurthala Capt Karnail Singh said he had not received the letter yet.

The letter, issued by ‘sugarcane producers’ and addressed to DC Kapurthala, states: “Some kisan union leaders, in the past few days, got the Phagwara Sugar Mill gates closed without farsightedness. Later, you (administration) got the mill closed. Earlier, kisan unions and later the government’s steps have imperiled the future of sugarcane producers. Seeing the satisfactory working of the new mill management last year, we had increased the land for sugarcane cultivation. And we were hoping this season would be very profitable for us.”

It adds, “We are well aware that it takes at least 60 days to get the mill functional. And if it closes for a long time or doesn’t get repaired, then there are difficulties in running it again. That is why we are even more worried in the current circumstances.”

The letter finally asks, “We request you to get the locks opened and a decision regarding the functioning and repair of the mill be taken so that we don’t suffer regarding the supply and payment of sugarcane.”

Davinder Singh Sandhwan, vice-president of BKU Doaba, said, “The letter has not been released by the sugarcane farmers of the region, or by our union. We want the mill to run but not without clearing our payments. Whoever has released the letter, clearly wants the mill to run without clearing our previous dues. We exhort the government and the administration to ensure clearance of our pending dues of Rs 43 crore.”

Sandhwan added, “None of the farmers of the region have signed the document. We are also exhorting farmers not to sign it.” State president, BKU Doaba, Manjit Singh Rai and general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni released a statement, “Village to village, farmers are being asked to sign on these forms. All farmers are exhorted by the BKU-Doaba, not to sign these. The union will not let the mill run without the clearance of dues.” Kapurthala DC Capt Karnail Singh said, “I haven’t received any such letter so far. Even if I do, I will submit it to the agriculture department or the government.”

