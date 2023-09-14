Farmers’ 3-day stir outside minister’s residence ends

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 13

A three-day protest by farmers in front of the residence of Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh ended here this evening.

The farmers, including members of the Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee, BKU Lakhowal and Mahila Kisan Union, had been protesting outside the minister’s house in New Green Park on the Nakodar road. They had been demanding adequate compensation for crop loss, death of animals and damage to houses during the recent.

The protest was led by Balwinder Singh Mallinangal, Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee member, and Jaswant Singh, district president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, Lakhowal.

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) had also been holding a major protest outside the residence of Union MoS Som Parkash in Phagwara. The protest was led by prominent farmer leader Manjit Singh Rai. The protesters threatened to hold a massive dharna in the next round if their demands were not met.

#Doaba