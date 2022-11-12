Farmers begin indefinite stir outside residences of Dasuya, Tanda MLAs

Our Correspondent

Dasuya/Tanda Urmar, Nov 11

In a protest over non-fulfilment of a promise by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to start all private and cooperative sugar mills of the state by November 15, farmers started indefinite protests in Tanda and Dasuya.

Under the leadership of Doaba Kisan Committee- Punjab, chief, Jangveer Singh Chouhan, the farmers who arrived on trailers loaded with sugarcane started staged a dharna in front of Tanda MLA Jasveer Singh Raja’s house. A similar dharna has also been started in front of Dasuya MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman’s residence. The protesters raised slogans against the Punjab Government alleging breach of promise. However, both MLA’s were not present in their homes. They are in Gujarat for election campaigning.

Earlier in the day, when the farmers in Tanda were moving towards MLA Raja’s house, the police tried to stop them by barricading their way. This led to an argument between the farmers and the police, following which the farmers were allowed to proceed towards MLA house.

During the dharna in Tanda, farmer leaders Chauhan, Prithpal Singh Goraya, Amarjit Singh Kurala alleged that after a meeting of farmers organisations at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh, CM Bhagwant Mann had promised to start the mills between November 5 and November 15. Going against the promise, no notification had been issued by the government so far.The Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and ministers are camping in Gujarat seeking votes in the name of development but farmers of Punjab are finding it hard to sell their produce.

Farmer leaders said that the sit-in in front of the houses of both the MLAs would continue till sugarcane mills were started in the area. They warned that if the demands of the farmers were not met, the roads would also be blocked.

The Dasuya unit of Doaba Kisan Committee led by state vice-president Jangveer Singh Chouhan, staged a sit-in in front of the residence of Dasuya MLA. During this, state vice-president Jangveer Singh warned that today the agitation had been started by staging a sit-in in front of the houses of two MLAs and if the demands of the farmers, the struggle would be intensified across the state.