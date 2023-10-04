Farmers booked for blocking rail traffic at Jalandhar Cantonment railway station

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 3

A case has been registered against the farmers who blocked the rail traffic for three days at the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station.

An FIR was registered against them on September 30, the third day of the protest at the site, against three farmers by name and over 200 unidentified farmers. Those who have been nominated in the case include members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sukhwinder S Sabra, Salwinder S Jania and Gurmail Singh Rerwa. They have been booked under Sections 147 and 174-A of the Railways Act.

The farmer unions across Punjab had blocked rail tracks for three days from September 28 to 30 at over 11 locations. It led to the cancellation of nearly 140 trains and diversion of several others.

Owing to the blockade at the Jalandhar Cantt railway station, premium trains like Katra-Delhi Vande Bharat Express also had to be diverted via Jalandhar City Railway Station to Nakodar and then ahead to Ludhiana delaying it by over 3.5 hours on Thursday last.