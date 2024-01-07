Farmers’ cavalcade from Doaba leaves for Barnala rally

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 6

A huge gathering (jatha) of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) left for the Barnala rally here on Saturday. The farmers’ group was travelling in buses, canters, tempos and other vehicles.

On the occasion, KMSC state president Sukhwinder Singh Sabra and other farmer leaders said that today’s rally was being held by 18 organisations of North India and the United Front (non-political) at Malwa, in which a huge cavalcade of vehicles carrying farmers from Jalandhar district would participate.

They said on the January 2 Jandiala Guru rally, farmers told the government that they were ready for the struggle. They said in this way, today’s Malwa rally would be a preparatory call for the February 13 Delhi movement. Farmers said in order to free the country from drugs, ensure 200 days of employment for workers, elimination of unemployment, Rs 10,000 as old-age pension for farmers and workers, give profitable prices for crops, implement demands of farmers, ensure justice to the martyrs of the Delhi movement, permanent ownership rights for settlers, free farmers from debt, give price guarantees as per the Dr Swaminathan Commission report’s recommendations, implement MSP guarantee law, cancel FIRs filed against farmers and labourers during the Delhi agitation, justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri issue, etc. They said Delhi morcha would have to be started again.

They said the movement does not belong to any particular class, but is a common movement of all, that’s why it will see the presence of farmers, labourers, shopkeepers, employees, students, women, children and youth.

Among others, state president Sukhwinder Singh Sabra, state leader Salwinder Singh Janian, Gurlal Singh Pandori, district president Gurmail Singh Rehrwan, Sarwan Singh Baupur, district secretary Jarnail Singh Rame, district treasurer Jagdishpal Singh Chak Bahmani, district press secretary Harpreet Singh Kotli Gajran, Rajinder Singh Nangal Ambian, Nirmal Singh Dhandowal, Jinder Singh Ida, Avtar Singh Dhada, Kishan Dev Miani, and a large number of farmers, labourers, shopkeepers, employees, students, women, children, youth and elders from villages of Doaba were present.

