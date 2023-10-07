Farmers demand to restart sugar mill

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 6

Two days after members of the Doaba Kisan Union asked sugarcane growers of the region not to sign a letter released in the name of sugarcane cultivators from the area to get the Phagwara Sugar Mill functional before pending dues are cleared, farmers from different areas today met the Kapurthala ADC with the same letter and sought opening of the mill.

The letter, addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, demands to immediate functioning of the mill to save sugarcane farmers from difficulties.

The BKU, Doaba, had earlier raised questions over the letter stating that it had neither been released by the farmers nor by the union itself. BKU state president Manjit Singh Rai had also issued a statement that stated that some people were going from village to village with the letter so that the mill could be restarted. The letter handed over to the Kapurthala ADC today bears the signature of over 70 farmers.

The Tribune spoke to some signatories to the letter, and got a mixed response. While they had different views on who issued the letter —- all farmers were unanimous about the demand for the release of pending dues of sugarcane growers in the region and were in favour of opening the mill.

Harwinder Singh from Todarpur village, a signatory to the letter, said, “The letter was issued by farmers of the area as we want the mill to function. The mill has nothing to do with the letter. We want the dues paid too. There is no dispute about that. But a closed mill will create trouble for farmers. Our produce has to be processed. Without a functional mill, losses will only pile up.”

Paramjit Singh, a resident of Bhagatpur village, said, “Employees of the mill came to us with the letter. We signed it because we agree to the demand to reopen the mill. Both things are important. All pending dues should be cleared first and the mill should also be made functional. I have 3.5 acres under sugarcane. I have no pending dues that are to be cleared by the Phagwara mill. But the Nawanshahr mill doesn’t accept my produce as they say I’m from this (Phagwara) area. A functional mill would only bring prosperity to farmers.”

Davinder Singh Sandhwan, vice-president of the BKU, Doaba, said, “Many farmers, who are signatories to the letter, are from the neighbouring areas. The BKU also wants the mill to be functional. But only after our demand is met, which means that the dues of surgarcane farmers are cleared first as these have been pending for the past four years.”

Karnail Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, said, “The letter was not received by me personally. I am yet to read it. However, as stated earlier, going by the standard procedure, I would submit the letter to the government as I can’t take any decision regarding the mill. Only government can decide in this connection.”

#Doaba #Phagwara