Farmers drum up support for ongoing stir

Jalandhar, December 25
The farmers’ protest entered its 30th day in the district today. Farmers held meetings to mobilise the community to raise its demands.
The farmers continue to hold siege of the Kahwan Wala Pull toll plaza as part
of their ongoing protest against the state government. Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Comittee today burned the effigy of the state government.
Led by committee district secretary Gurmail Singh Rerwa and state secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, farmers held meetings at Heran, Mohriwal, Kuhar Kalan, Jafarwal, Miyewal, Araiyan and other villages in Shahkot. Rerwa, Sabhra and district president Salwinder Singh Jania said the government should take charge of private schools, private hopistals, roads and electrcity into its own hands.
