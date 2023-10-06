 Farmers exhorted to adopt in-situ residue mgmt methods : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Farmers exhorted to adopt in-situ residue mgmt methods

Farmers exhorted to adopt in-situ residue mgmt methods

District-level awareness camp organised in Kapurthala

Farmers exhorted to adopt in-situ residue mgmt methods

A district-level camp underway at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Kapurthala on Thursday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 5

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kapurthala, on Thursday organised a district-level camp to raise awareness on in-situ crop residue management on the campus under the aegis of Directorate of Extension Education, PAU, Ludhiana, and ICAR ATARI Zone-I, Ludhiana.

Over 150 men and women farmers took part in the programme. This time the KVK introduced a novel idea in which they chose a chief guest from the farming community. The camp was attended by KVK farmers who are already technologically equipped through PAU techniques.

Dr Harinder Singh, Associate Director (Training), greeted the farmers and encouraged them to apply the in-situ residue management methods at the outset.

He said due to continuous changes in agricultural environmental conditions along with farmers’ economic condition, experts must have a close rapport with farmers and sit with fellow farmers to apply scientific knowledge for the desired outputs.

Dr Ashok Kumar, Assistant Professor (Soil Science), sensitized the farmers to the role of bio-fertilizer and crop residues in augmenting soil health. He stressed on the in-situ incorporation of paddy straw so that nutrients, particularly N, P, K and S present in paddy straw, may be utilised by the next season crops.

Progressive farmers including S. Dalbir Singh, S. Kuldeep Singh Sangra and S. Sital Singh shared their experiences on use of Happy Seeder and Super Seeder for in-situ paddy straw management. Dr. Amandeep Kaur, Assoc. Prof. enlightened on cultivation of vegetables in residue managed fields.

Progressive vegetable growers — Iccha Singh, Tarlochan Singh, Jarnail Singh and Mukhtiar Singh — discussed management of paddy straw by using mulcher and reversible plough for cultivation of potato, carrot and cauliflower.

Iccha Singh described how he used paddy straw in his crops to save one bag of urea and one bag of potash per acre.

Dr Bindu, Associate Professor (Agricultural Engg), highlighted the importance of custom hiring centres for CRM. The benefits of sowing wheat with smart seeder and surface seeding methods while retaining the paddy straw on the surface was elaborated by progressive farmers — Nirmal Singh, Sarwan Singh, Mohanjit Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

Dr Suman Kumari, Assistant Professor, delivered a lecture on rodent control and management of pink stem borer in residue managed fields.

Sarwan Singh Chandi laid stress on adopting subsidiary occupation like bee-keeping and mushroom cultivation to get extra income on a daily basis.

Officials from various departments explained about various schemes and subsidies related to agriculture and allied fields. Sulakhan Singh, a progressive farmer of Kapurthala district, was the chief guest on the occasion. He shared his experience regarding improvement in soil health by incorporating crop residues into the soil. In the end, Dr Amit Salaria, Assistant Professor (Agronomics), delivered a lecture on the management of Phalaris minor in residue retained fields.

#Kapurthala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

2
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

3
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

4
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

5
Delhi

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

6
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

7
India

India insists Canada must reduce its diplomatic staff

8
Punjab

Punjab Governor seeks detailed report from CM Bhagwant Mann on Tarn Taran ‘illegal’ mining incident

9
World Cup 2023 world cup 2023

World Cup opener: Centurions Rachin Ravindra, Conway produce New Zealand’s version of ‘Bazball’ to stun champions England

10
India

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

Don't Miss

View All
‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Top News

6 dead, 46 injured in massive fire at residential building in Mumbai

6 dead, 46 injured in massive fire at residential building in Mumbai

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

Court asks why PMLA if Manish Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

Delhi excise policy scam: ED gets AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s 5-day custody

21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'

21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'

Chail fantasised about killing the late monarch since adoles...

Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's match

Shubman Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match

It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in tha...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC divides city in 20 sectors to improve civic amenities

Amritsar MC divides city in 20 sectors to improve civic amenities

Illegal mining: Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA's kin Nishan Singh granted bail

UK, Malaysia-based accomplices of three drug peddlers identified

Security guards deployed, CCTV cameras installed at govt schools

Akal Takht revokes ban on HSGMC's admn meetings

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

20 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 3.81 crore in France

Sec 33 market mishap: Contractor, tenant held, released on bail

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

Close call, Naura wins by eight votes, elected PUTA chief

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

AAP hits streets over ED action on MP

Seven teachers appointed on fake papers, L-G orders probe

Man duped of Rs 5 lakh over promise of job

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Minister Kataruchak takes stock of paddy procurement at Phillaur

Two bikers killed in road mishaps

Minor dispute between 2 students turns violent

DC inspects Aam Aadmi Clinics, OOAT centre

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Four booked for assaulting ASI, wife

GLADA demolishes five illegal colonies

Ex-bank manager booked for Rs 16.43-L ‘fraud’

2 nabbed in financier murder case

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Armoured Division showcases fire power

College holds lecture on waste management

Punjabi University gets sanitary pad incinerators

PSPCL lift trophy at national tug of war championship