Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers hold 3-hr ‘rail roko’ protest in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 3

Farmers of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee held a three-hour long ‘rail roko’ protest at the Lohian Khas railway station to demand justice for those killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Farmers of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee block railway tracks at the Lohian Khas railway station in Jalandhar on Monday.

The chakka jam was led by state vice-president Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, district president Salwinder Singh Jania and district general secretary Jarnail Singh Rame.

The dharna was also held to oppose the Electricity Act 2022, Punjab State Vigilance Commssion Bill 2022, Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2022, and Punjab Vigilance Common Land (Regulations) Amendment Bill 2022.

Addressing a gathering at the railway station, farmers said the families of those who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence were yet to get justice.

They also demanded cancellation of World Bank-backed projects by private companies to cleanse and sell waters of rivers and drains, withdrawal of the Dam Safety Act, loan waiver of debts of farmers and labourers, action against drugs smugglers, free treatment and employment for drug dependents, adequate compensation to farmers for already converted highways; putting a stop to black marketing of sand and grit and reduction in their rates; Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for crops damaged in rains; compensation for cattle dead due to lumpy skin disease to their keepers.

Speaking on the occasion, farmers said the state and central governments wanted to enslave the people of the country by making new laws.

Farmers said the public had disapproved these bills. Warning the state government, they said if the government does not pay attention to their demands, then the struggle will be intensified by the union.

Speaking on the occasion, farmers leaders said, “Dozens of places in Punjab have a three-hour chakka jam today in protest against the mowing down of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri. We are remembering those who lost life in the unfortunate incident. A meeting will be held on October 5 in which the future course of the struggle will be decided.”

BKU members remember Lakhimpur Kheri victims

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) today paid tributes to the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. They burnt an effigy of Ashish Mishra, the son of a Union Minister, the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Later, a delegation of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, led by its president, Manjit Singh Rai, and General Secretary Satnam Singh Sahni, met Phagwara ADC Nayan Jassal. A memorandum was submitted.

#lakhimpur kheri