Jalandhar farmers honoured for not burning paddy stubble

Jalandhar, October 28

The district administration on Friday gave appreciation certificates to over 100 farmers of different blocks with title ‘Vaatavarn De Rakhwale’ for not burning paddy stubble in the past over five years.

Progressive farmers from blocks, including Adampur, Bhogpur, Jalandhar East and West, Lohian, Nakodar, Nurmahal, Phillaur, Rurka Kalan and Shahkot, were felicitated for their contribution in keeping the environment clean from pollution.

They called upon other farmers to adopt ‘zero burning’ in the larger interest of the environment, soil health and for the future of younger generations. The farmers said it was high time that mechanised management of stubble in fields be started, which would lead to clean, green and pollution-free environment. They also assured they would sensitise others not to burn stubble in fields.

Notably, until Wednesday, 340 farm fires have been reported in Jalandhar.

Listing efforts to encourage farmers to adopt mechanised management of stubble, the Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, Jaspreet Singh said teams of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department had been organising awareness camps in villages under the ‘Information Education and Communication’ (IEC) programme. The DC said so far, 170 such camps had been held in villages and the target of 180 will be accomplished by October 31. The DC added that 900 wall-paintings had also been made in villages describing the ill-effects of stubble burning. He also asked the farmers to contact the block agriculture officers of their areas to get subsidised machinery to manage stubble.

The DC also stated that so far around 6,000 agri-machinery equipment had been provided to the farmers for stubble management, including super seeder, RCM plough, multure, zero drill and bailer machines.

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann and DC Jaspreet Singh handed over the appreciation certificates to these farmers. The DC urged the farmers to take the message against stubble burning across rural areas to encourage a healthy environment.

MLA Mann said farmers were being incentivised for sending crop residue for power generation to the plant in Bir Pind.

