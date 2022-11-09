Farmers' NGO to hold exam for agri students

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 8

In a first, farmers will be holding an exam for students pursuing BSc Agriculture in various Hoshiarpur colleges.

The Innovative Farmers’ Association, under the “Dr Surinder Dalal Keet Saksharta Mission” — named after deceased scientist Dr Surinder Dalal, will be holding an examination on November 10. More than 100 students are expected to appear in the exam. “We will be taking an entomology test. The test will reveal if the students can identify good worms as part of the farming process,” said NGO patron Ashok Kumar. A group of farmers associated with the NGO will be present during the exam.

It will be a 30-minute test comprising 30 questions. The ten students who score the highest in the test will be honoured during a function by the NGO.

Dalal had come up with a theory about the amount of fertilisers and pesticides to be used in the field while farming. It was Dalal who had taught farmers about the concept of Integrated Pest Management (IPM). Ashok said the agriculture students would also be encouraged to gain practical experience.

#Agriculture #Hoshiarpur