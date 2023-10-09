Farmers observe bhog of MS Swaminathan

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 8

A struggle for the implementation of the Swaminathan Report will be a real tribute to the legacy of MS Swaminathan. This was stated by farm unions during a bhog ceremony held to condole the demise of agronomist Dr Swaminathan here today.

Hundreds of farmers from across various unions of the state gathered for last send-off to agri legend agronomist Dr Swaminathan at a poignant ceremony in Jalandhar today. The bhog of Akhand Path and antim ardas was performed by all kisan organisations of Punjab at Gurdwara Singh Sabha here today to pay tributes and condolences to agriculture scientist Dr MS Swaminathan. Hundreds of farmers attended the bhog ceremony.

All organisations also decided to convene a joint meeting at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh, on October 18 at 10 am to forge unity on minimum programme to chalk out further course of action.