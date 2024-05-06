Farmers protest against Sushil Rinku at Chak Bandala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 5

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) today protested against BJP candidate Sushil Rinku at Chak Bandala village in Shahkot. As per a programme devised by the KMM, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and other groups, the farmers had gathered at village Chak Bandala in Shahkot to pose questions to BJP candidate Rinku who was coming to the village to campaign today.

Unable to pose questions to the candidate directly, farmers indulged in sloganeering against the BJP candidate from Jalandhar.

The farm leaders first raised a banner regarding their questions. However, when they could not receive an answer, they started raising the slogan of ‘BJP Murdabad’ in the village. Speaking on the occasion, KSMC state leader Salwinder Singh Jania said, “If the BJP leadership doesn’t want to answer our questions, then it doesn’t have any right to seeks votes from us. That is why they should abstain from entering our villages. Otherwise, they will face intense protests.”

Rajinder Singh Nangal, Jagdish Pal Chak Bhamanian, Ranchet Singh Kotli Gajran, Lakhvir SIngh Manguwal, Kuldip Rai, Dhanna Singh Talwandi Sanghera, Jagtar Singh and Gurmukh Singh Chak Bandala were among those present on the occasion.

Rinku had also faced protests by members of the Pendu Mazdoor Union at Kartarpur on Saturday. The protesters at Kartarpur had also objected to Rinku’s terming of some protesting farmers as “Gunde” (hooligans) recently. They had pasted slogans against the BJP on walls to oppose the candidate.

