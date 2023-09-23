Farmers protest at DC office in Jalandhar over relief for crop losses

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 22

On a call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha regarding holding demonstrations over inadequate compensation for damages caused by floods, the farmer unions staged a dharna in front of the district administrative office here on Friday.

The members of the Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee and Kirti Kisan Union gave a memorandum to the administration. The farmers were led by Balwinder Singh Mallinangal, state president, Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee, and Santokh Singh Sandhu, district president, Kirti Kisan Union.

The farmers said they had not just lost one crop but the next one too as their fields were not in a condition for sowing the wheat crop.

“We should get Rs 1 lakh per acre as compensation,” they demanded.

Listing their demands, the farmers said the compensation for loss of life should be increased to Rs 10 lakh and for damage to house to Rs 5 lakh. They also demanded timely removal of accumulated silt in river beds, which reduced the water carrying capacity and led to floods.

They said silt under the Gidderpindi bridge, which was the main blockade point in the flow of river waters, must be removed on priority.

