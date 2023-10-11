Farmers seek reopening of Phagwara sugar mill

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 10

After the non-payment of sugarcane farmers dues of Rs 42-cr, farmer bodies have demanded to seal the sugar mill Phagwara. ADC Amit Kumar and SDM Jai Inder Singh along with DSP Phagwara Jaspreet Singh sealed the sugar mill on September 30, now most of the farmers want to start the sugar mill.

A group of farmers today met Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh and submit their demand to arrange to run the sugar mill soon. The farmers also demanded immediate payment of their arrears of Rs 42 crores along with interest. However, the DC assured them to forward their demands to the state government.

