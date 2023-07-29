Farmers sleep outside as cracks develop on houses in flood-hit areas

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, July 28

Surjit Singh (45) is among the farmers from Baupur Jadid village in Sultanpur Lodhi, who along with their families have been sleeping outside their houses, for the past one week. Heavy winds and floodwaters lashed the village recently, leaving several gaping at top to bottom cracks on farmers’ houses.

A collapsed cattle shed.

With fears of house collapse, countless farmers are forced to sleep outside during the night in flood-hit villages. Farmers have also used sandbags for creating temporary mini bundhs around their houses.

Surjit says, “The roof has broken. At night, sand seeps through the roof. In our house, we are eight people including children. We all sleep outside because the house is unsafe.”

He said, “Snakes pose a danger. We killed one near our house a few days ago. Many cracks have appeared on walls. We have placed sandbags around the house to prevent walls from collapsing.” He said, “The village has just one ‘beri’ (boat) which everyone shares. We can’t even visit our neighbours. From sandbags to medicines, everything comes through boats which are few in number.”

Cracks in a wall of a house.

Surjit says he suffered losses from Rs 2 to 4 lakh. Besides, he would have to spend Rs 40,000 to 50,000 on his cow which has been in water for long time. He further said, “I can’t see my crops as these are under water.”

Paramjit Singh, another farmer, says, “There are 300 to 350 homes in Baupur Jadid and Baupur Kadim villages. For 350 homes, there are only three boats. Many houses have developed cracks and some have collapsed. It’s difficult to assess exact losses as there is water all around.”

Sarwan Singh from Baupur Kadim village says, “At least 12 to 13 houses have developed cracks. Four houses have collapsed due to floods. People are forced to sleep outside at night as their houses are unsafe.”

AAP leader Sajjan Singh Cheema said, “Half of Sultanpur Lodhi is flooded. Water is receding and departments are doing their best to provide relief to the people. There are reports of some house collapses but the total loss hasn’t been assessed as there is water all around.”

