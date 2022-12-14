Farmers start ‘pucca morcha’ in Latifpura

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 13

Demanding permanent rehabilitation of the families who lost their houses in the demolition drive at Latifpura, a large number of farmers and other members associated with different unions namely Punjab Kisan Union (Baaghi), Kirti Kisan Union, Bhartiya Kisan Union, Pendu Mazdoor Union, SAD (Amritsar) began a ‘pucca morcha’ at the demolition site and blocked the Latifpura road for the entire day on Tuesday.

Even the team of Khalsa Aid was also present at the site and extended help to affected residents with food and other necessary things. They have also provided tents to the residents who for the past three days were sleeping in the open in the cold weather.

The farmers today also announced that they would intensify their protest if the government failed to address the concerns of the affected families. They said the residents invested their life savings in building these houses, which the government had demolished in a few hours. “Those whose houses have been demolished are not any outsiders, rather our own Punjabi brothers and sisters who had settled here in this locality after coming from Pakistan during the Partition,” said Gurdeep Singh, a farmer leader.

A member of Khalsa Aid erects a tent at the site of the demolition drive in Latifpura, Jalandhar, on Tuesday. Photo: Malkiat Singh

He said the Bhagwant Mann-led-AAP government had rendered over 50 families homeless without making any alternative arrangement for them. “They are sleeping under open sky in this nail-biting cold, they have no food, the children are not able to attend their schools, and the elderly are suffering, but none from the government has visited them once,” he added.

The farmers said until the government provides a permanent shelter to the affected families, they wouldn’t lift their protest.

SAD vows legal aid

SAD president Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday evening visited Latfipura and interacted with the affected families. He announced that the SAD would form a committee that would provide all legal help to them. He also appealed to the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to arrange help for the families in every way possible. Besides, he assured the residents that his party will make every effort to rehabilitate them at the earliest.