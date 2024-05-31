Farmers stopped from moving towards PM’s Hoshiarpur rally

Hoshiarpur, May 30
Following a call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, farm unions had planned to protest the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hoshiarpur. However, the police foiled their bid and placed a tipper laden with soil across the road to stop the protesters, who were holding black flags. The protesters were halted at Tanda bypass. After they were stopped, farmers held a protest on the road.
Phagwara farmers follow suit
- Hundreds of Farmers belonging to Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) led by BKU general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni who proceeded in a cavalcade of vehicles from Phagwara to Hoshiarpur to ask fe questions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election rally in Hoshiarpur were stopped near Mehatiana on Phagwar-Hoshiarpur Road
- The irate farmers protested near Swaran Palace and raised slogans against the Centre for making anti-farmer policies.
The protest was carried out by Doaba Kisan Committee Punjab, BKU-Kadian, BKU-Rajewal, Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee, BKU Ekta Ugrahan, Kirti Kisan Union and other organisations.
The protesters said the condition of farmers, labourers and shopkeepers was of concern. “We oppose the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 brought by the government. The government was running away from complete loan waiver and the accused of Lakhimpur Kheri incident have not been punished yet,” protesters said.
They said it has been 10 years since the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power, but unemployment, poverty and hunger have not decreased. He said this government had promised to give the minimum support price on 23 crops, but now it has backtracked on the promise. State president of Doaba Kisan Committee Jangveer Singh Chauhan, Preetpal Singh Guraya, Pavitar Singh Dhuga, Avtar Singh Plaki, Satpal Dadiana, Daljit Manjhpur, Amarjit Kurala, Happy Dhaliwal, Parwinder Sajjana, Om Singh Satiana, Satpal Mirzapur, Harpreet Singh Lali Lachowal, Balveer Sohiyan, Jasvir Singh, Mahinder Singh, Kashmir Singh, Balwinder Malli Nangal, Mukesh Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Bhunga, Manpreet Lada Unchi Bassi, Baba Balwinder Bhogpur, Binder Bains, Raj Virk, Gurpreet Sandhu Dasuha, Jagmohan Mirpur and many other farmer leaders were present.
On the other hand, Kirti Kisan Union also protested against the visit of Prime Minister Modi at the local Phagwara bypass. The farmer leaders accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of being ‘anti-farmer’. He said the demands for waiving of the entire debt of farmers and labourers, punishing the accused of Lakhimpur Kheri and giving minimum support price on crops etc. were not being met, but the farmers who were peacefully struggling to get their demands fulfilled were being tortured.
