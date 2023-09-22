Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 21

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee today held a huge gathering to announce the rail roko protest on September 28 against the upcoming Jammu-Katra Expressway.

Farmers said the construction of the highway would lead to inundation of land due to rain as it would curb the flow of water.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee state leader Salwinder Singh Janian and district president Gurmel Singh Rehrwan held a gathering at Punian Dana Mandi village in Jalandhar district and protested against the Jammu-Katra Expressway being built under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Strongly opposing what they termed the disorganised highway project, the farmers announced preparations for the protest on September 28.

Addressing the gathering, state president Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra and district leader Salwinder Singh Janian said the construction of the highway might add to the misery of the already flood-hit farmers of the region. It would leave no room for water to pass, causing bundhs to break due to water pressure.

Jalandhar district president Salwinder Singh Jania said, “If the highway was built, then it would curb the flow of water. If huge amount of water is released at once, then bundhs here will break and inundate the area. The gathering was held to issue a warning that the construction of the highway should either be stopped or its height be raised significantly so that there was enough room for water to pass. If they don’t stop the construction work, farmers and farm labourers will hold a protest. We will not allow it to be built on our lands”.

Farmers also raised other demands during the gathering held today. They demanded that the government should give 200 days of employment to workers, make a law for MSP guarantee and give Rs 50,000 per acre relief for crop damage. They also demanded that Rs 1 lakh should be given to farmers whose livestock has been damaged, Rs 5 lakh to those whose houses had been destroyed, Rs 10 lakh be given to the family of the deceased and mining right should be given to the farmer in the fields where soil had accumulated.

As many as six organisations from across Punjab will hold a rail roko protest at several places. A large number of farmers, labourers, women and elderly people from across the state will take part in the protest.

#Jammu