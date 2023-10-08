Farmers to observe bhog ceremony of MS Swaminathan

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 7

Members of various farmer organizations will gather at the Urban Estate’s Gurdwara Singh Sabha on Sunday to observe the bhog and Akhand Path of legendary agronomist and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan who passed away at the age of 98 on September 28 in Chennai. Visionary, prophetic and respected across state’s villages, Swaminathan is revered across Punjab as “Kisanan Da Masiha”.

At the Delhi Kisan Andolan and across various stirs, farmers have repeatedly reiterated the demand for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission Report. Swaminathan’s views on self sufficiency in food production, sustainable farming, guaranteed MSP, groundwater depletion, farm debts and suicides reverberate among farming communities. Referred as the Father of the Green Revolution, Swaminathan’s vision in seeing a potential in India for the Mexican dwarf wheat varieties altered the future course of farming in India.

Farmers said the bhog and antim ardas on Sunday would be a tribute to the legacy and humanitarian zeal of the agricultural scientist.

Farm leader Mandeep Singh Samra said, “He always fought for farmers and stood in favour of them. Fifty per cent of the GDP depends on the occupation of farming. MS Swaminathan was a visionary who truly empathised with farmers, understood the future lay in the betterment of the farming community. We will always rever him as “kisanan da masiha” (Messiah of the farmers). The Sunday ceremony will be an occasion for remembering his works and upholding his vast legacy.”

Members of the Kirti Kisan Union, BKU Rajewal, BKU Doaba, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Commiitee among others will attend the ceremony.