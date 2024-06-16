Farmers to protest hike in toll rates today

Phagwara, June 15
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) has announced a protest at the Ladowal Toll Plaza on Sunday, demanding a reduction in the high toll rates. The decision was made during a meeting led by Union president Manjit Singh Rai and Satnam Singh Sahni at the historic Gurdwara Sukhchainana Sahib.
Various leaders present at the meeting criticised the Central Government for allowing what they claim is the most expensive toll plaza in the country, which has gone unchallenged by any leader or organisation. They highlighted the financial strain on the common man, noting that travelling from Phagwara to Ludhiana costs around Rs 400 in fuel and an additional Rs 350 in toll fees. They argued that this makes it difficult for people to travel by car. The Union has called for support from other organisations and also appealed to the owners of Phagwara Sugar Mill and the government to promptly settle the pending dues of farmers.
