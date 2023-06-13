Fashion show held at LPU convention

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 12

A four-day annual NASA convention has brought together thousands of ardent architecture students from across the country and the world at Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus. All of them are presently celebrating transformative journey of knowledge amid diverse cultural exchange programmes.

As the convention is specifically designed for a mix of architecture students, educators, and professionals, the third day shared knowledge along with showcasing of cultural talents. Almost all of the delegates competed in fashion show, battle of bands with live performances, and dance shows. It offered them a unique opportunity to expand their horizons, interact with experts of the fields, and inspire the next generation of architects. Delegates also enjoyed a melodious concert with Bollywood singer Darshan Raval on various hit numbers of his.

During the morning sessions, delegates had master classes to know about the future of cities, geometry abstractions in architecture, recovering heritage and place-making championing local identity, medical architecture, multi-sectoral interdisciplinary team approach and more. Also a renowned photographer of architecture based in Barcelona, Ramon Prat, guided students about the importance of photography in architectural pursuits.