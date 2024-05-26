Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Shining Star felicitation ceremony for meritorious students was held with fervour at the CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan. The event was attended by Chancellor of CT University and Chairman of CT Group of Institutions, Charanjit Singh Channi, along with chief guest, Col Vinod Joshi, Commanding Officer of the 2nd Battalion NCC Punjab, Jalandhar. They honored more than 500 students from various renowned schools in Jalandhar, such as CT Public School, Nehru Garden School, Govt. Senior Secondary School Ladowali Road, Govt. Senior Secondary School Adarsh Nagar, SPPS School Begowal, and many more, with certificates and mementos. The event concluded on a high note, with positive feedback from parents and students.

30-hour Skill Course

A 30-hour skill course on 'Shahmukhi script' was concluded at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya under the series of skill courses. The students participated in this course. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen said that language always enhances the personality of a person. The course was started under skill course incharge Binoo Gupta. The advisor of this course Navroop encouraged the students to learn something new every time they get a chance. Course Incharge Dr Mandeep Kaur told that the students of this course prepared various posters, greeting cards and videos to thank Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen for giving them this opportunity to learn a new language.

Environment Drive

The NSS unit of St. Soldier College of Education organised an environment drive, in which students were made aware about the importance of saving environment, by saving trees and plants and by watering plants using waste water from RO purifier of the college. Students of class B Ed involved wholeheartedly. The programme was organised under the guidance of college Principal Alka Gupta and all staff members. Teachers explained the students about the steps to plant trees. Group chairman Anil Chopra and vice chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated teachers and students' efforts.

Students clear Exam

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya's students of biotechnology, Aastha and Palak, have cleared the GATE, Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test (IIT JAM) in biotechnology. They were felicitated by Principal Prof. Atima Sharma Dwivedi. By demonstrating exceptional proficiency in their chosen field of study, Aastha and Palak have achieved high ranks, marking a significant milestone in their academic journey. The Principal congratulated the promising students on their accomplishment and appreciated the proper guidance provided by the subject teachers. Students Aastha and Palak also expressed their gratitude to the Principal and their teachers for providing the proper guidance.

Candle-making Competition

The Department of Home Science, in collaboration with the Institution Innovation Council (IIC), organised a candle-making competition as a self-driven activity aimed at fostering creativity, teamwork, and innovation among participants. The event provided a platform for individuals to showcase their candle-making skills and artistic abilities, drawing enthusiastic participation from students across all streams. Participants were provided with basic candle-making supplies such as soy wax, paraffin wax, wicks, molds, dyes, and fragrances. They brought their own specialised tools and decorations to enhance their creations. The judging criteria included creativity and originality, technique, design, craftsmanship, innovative use of materials, and overall aesthetics. Principal Prof. Dr. Pooja Prashar lauded the efforts of the department for this creative initiative.

Investiture ceremony

CT Public School, hosted its investiture ceremony at the campus that commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by renditions of Saraswati vandana and Ganesh Vandana. The highlight of the event was the badge pinning ceremony, where newly appointed representatives pledged to discharge their duties with integrity and dedication. The ceremony witnessed the presence of guests, including the chairman of CT Group, Charanjeet Singh, and the director of campus, Dr Yogesh Chhabra. Charanjit Singh, engaged with the audience, emphasizing the importance of leadership, responsibility, and the pivotal role of education in nurturing future leaders. Recognition was also extended to Vice-Principal of the school, Sukhdeep Kaur, and the CBSE exam team for their efforts in ensuring the successful conduct of the 2023-24 exams. Additionally, meritorious grade X students were felicitated for their outstanding achievements.

Principals’ conclave

Education experts participating in the Principals' Conclave organized by DAV University emphasized the necessity of aligning school curricula with higher education to foster a cohesive educational ecosystem under the New Education Policy (NEP). The panel discussion, "Paradigms and Challenges of New Education Policy," highlighted critical steps needed to ensure the successful implementation of NEP 2020. Dr Ashwani Bhalla, Deputy Director, Higher Education, Punjab pointed out that school and higher education are complementary, necessitating continuous dialogue between all the stakeholders. He said that the Department of Higher Education, Punjab had taken an initiative to standardize curriculum across the state's three public universities to create a cohesive ecosystem. Welcoming the panelists, Dr Manoj Kumar, Vice- Chancellor, DAV University, underscored the importance of collaborative implementation between schools and higher education institutions (HEIs).

