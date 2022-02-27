Fencing Championship organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: St Soldier Group of Institution in association with Jalandhar District Fencing Association organising three-day Punjab State Fencing Championship. In this championship, matches are being organised for U-14 and U-17 boys and girls in which around 600 players from 17 districts of Punjab will participate. On the first day, Prof. Manhar Arora, Managing Director, St Soldier Group, as the chief guest and Dr SC Sharma, Director, St Soldier Law College, were present as the guest of honour, who were welcomed by Saurabh Raj, president, Jalandhar District Fencing Association, Naveen Kumar Shorey, General Secretary, Treasurer Varun Saini, Joint Secretary SaurabhSareen, Competition Director Ravinder Singh. On the first day, there were matches of around 150 players who showed their best performance of the game. President Saurabh Raj told that the final matches of this competition will be held on the third day and on that day St Soldier Group Chairman Anil Chopra will be the chief guest and will felicitate the winning players.

Webinar on Feminism, Indian Cinema

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a National Webinar on Feminism and Indian Cinema. The webinar was organised by the Post Graduate Department of Journalism and Mass Communication. Dr Namrata Joshi, Head, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU Regional Campus, Jalandhar, participated in the webinar as a resource person. The webinar was attended by more than 60 students. Dr Namrata Joshi spoke in detail about the existence and development of Indian cinema as well as the portrayal of the females in films with the passage of time. She said in the Indian cinema, where there is talk of a tolerant woman in a male dominated society, there is also a portrayal of a woman’s beauty, literacy and self-reliance as an example of rising above the luxuries. At the same time, she spoke about the behind-the-scenes identity as a filmmaker or director and said that various films made from time to time were a good step towards women’s empowerment. At the end of the webinar various questions asked by the participants were also answered satisfactorily by Dr Joshi. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi expressed her gratitude to Dr Joshi for providing detailed information on the art of cinema.

Graduation ceremony organised

A graduation ceremony was organised under the supervision of Principal Navdeep Vashista in EMM AAR International School, Adampur. On this occasion, the students presented songs, poems and colourful programmes. The tiny tots of nursery showcased dance performances on the song, Nani Teri Morni Ko Mor Le Gaye. The kids hugged UKG students bidding them good wishes for their next class. The children of creators plus thanked their teachers for their guidance with precious words. In the graduation ceremony, all the students of creators plus were awarded with meritorious certificates in the form of degrees wearing gowns and caps. Sumiti, Shiv Prabha, Radha Sharma, Shivani, Richa, Deepika, Manisha and all staff were present to grace the occasion.

Dayanand Saraswati remembered

Phagwara: MLU DAV College, Phagwara, paid tributes to the founder of Arya Samaj, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati on his birth anniversary under the guidance of Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa Principal of the college. He was one of the most radical socio- religious reformer in the Indian history. A seminar was conducted by History department for staff and students. During seminar students read out excerpts from Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati's inspiring and enlightening life. Many poems were recited and posters were made by students. Dr Randhawa addressed the students and explained more about Swami Ji's life that he was a great thinker and his quotes were inspirationall.