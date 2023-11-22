 Fencing Finesse : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Fencing Finesse

Fencing Finesse


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School’s fencing team has emerged as the reigning champions in the Jalandhar district tournament. The boys’ team secured the first position U-14, 17 and 19 age categories, a feat celebrated and applauded by the district tournament committee and the District Education Department. Adding to the triumph, the girls’ team displayed remarkable prowess, claiming an impressive second position in the fiercely contested under-17 category. Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, showered heartfelt congratulations on the victorious teams. Principal Rachna Monga igniting the flame of future aspirations, stressed the importance of setting ambitious goals for upcoming competitions at the state and national levels and urged the triumphant fencers to continue their quest for excellence.

Workshop for Engineering students

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG-PTU) conducted a workshop ‘Factory IO’ at its main campus for the electrical engineering students. The workshop was organised by the electrical engineering department. The invited experts were from Wonder Automation Training Division, Industrial Area, Mohali. More than 60 students of the department participated with great enthusiasm. The invited experts deliberated upon the introduction of various industrial automation systems and highlighted its need in current aspects of artificial intelligence. University Vice-Chancellor Susheel Mittal and Registrar SK Misra enlightened the students about the various developments taking place in computational techniques in industrial automation systems. SK Misra congratulated the students for attending this workshop and motivated them for regular update of their industrial skills in future also. Industrial experts explained the introduction of programming logic controllers, compared their merits over the relays.

Essay Writing Competition

PCM SD College for Women held an essay writing competition on drug abuse and its effects on the social fabric under the buddy programme being run in the college as per direction of Punjab government in collaboration with NSS wing of the college. Almost 30 students participated enthusiastically in the competition. The purpose of this activity was to generate awareness among students against drug abuse. In the competition, Karuna of BA semester VI got the first position, Pallavi of BA semester VI bagged the second position and Anshika of BA semester I grabbed the third position. Principal of the college, Pooja Prashar, encouraged all the students to keep participating in these kind of activities and motivated them to keep spreading awareness in the society. The principal also lauded the efforts of faculty managing college buddy programme and NSS wing for organising the activity.

Scholarship for students

The Jat Sikh Council provided scholarship in the form of fee cheques to promising and meritorious students of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women. Kamaljit Singh Hayer, president, Jat Sikh Council, executive members Jaspal Singh Waraich and Sukhwinder Singh Lalli , founding members Harmeetinder Singh Maan and Parminder Singh Hayer, and Jagdeep Singh Shergill, member, governing council, KCL Group of Institutions visited the college to present scholarship cheques to the students. They also promised that in future also the council members would be devoted towards these philanthropic acts. Principal Navjot also expressed her gratitude towards the council.

National Library Week

Ivy World School conducted National Library Week from November 14 to 20. The week was dedicated to recognising the indispensable role of libraries, librarians, and literature in enriching lives and communities. Under the theme ‘Embrace the world of books: Explore, imagine, and create’, the school organised an array of engaging activities to ignite students’ passion for reading and knowledge exploration. There was a thrilling book hunt, creative writing workshops and a captivating competition centred on the theme ‘Paradise is in Libraries’. Director Aditi Vasal appreciated the participation of students. She said that the week saw the joy of reading and the boundless opportunities available within our school’s library. Senior principal S Chauhan said that National Library Week serves as a catalyst for promoting a culture of reading among students.

World Television Day

MLU DAV College, Phagwara, celebrated World Television Day under the guidance of principal Kiranjeet Randhawa. The day is celebrated annually across the world as how TV as a medium fosters communication, awareness, education, information and entertainment. The occasion was overwhelmed with the speeches, poems, drawing, and debates to show the importance of television and its impact as a medium of fostering cultural integrity across boarders, helping in this technological era in the formation of global world. The journey of television with the pace of human life was eulogised as a close friend who remains with you through all the times, said principal Kiranjeet Randhawa, while encouraging the students shared her views on television. The principal said though in these times it seems television has been overpowered or replaced by the other mediums of technological advancements, but like any individual, TV has its own identity and importance.

Market survey conducted

The bachelor of design department of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya conducted a market survey with fashion and textile designing budding entrepreneurs in local Jalandhar market. Survey was done in which students visited wholesalers, distributors, producers and interviewed consumers of fashion products, accessories and construction materials, along with faculty member Gurdeep kaur and Ritika. Students got knowledge of different sustainable fabrics, prints, fashion trends, recycled accessories, etc. Local fabrics market Rainak Bazaar, Sheikhan Bazaar, Meena Bazaar and famous stores Bee Kay Textile, Fashion Hut, Kids Camp Store were covered. Students interacted with consumers, shopkeepers and sales persons who explained about latest trends and fabric utilisation in various fashion world. Information was very helpful for the students to understand current scenario of the fashion world. Students discussed positive and negative aspects with the faculty, experts, craftsmen and with the consumer which is very helpful for students to work on their projects. Principal Ajay Sareen appreciated the efforts of the department and apprised the efforts of head of department Rakhi Mehta.


