 Fervour marks Teachers' Day celebrations at institutes

  • Jalandhar
  Jalandhar

Fervour marks Teachers' Day celebrations at institutes

Fervour marks Teachers' Day celebrations at institutes

Educators of Eklavya School celebrate Teachers' Day by cutting a cake on the campus.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 5

Various educational institutes in Jalandhar and its periphery celebrated Teachers’ Day and organised various events to add the fun element.

IKG Punjab Technical varsity

“Teaching is not a time-bound duty. This is a relationship that stays connected with the society for life.” These views were expressed by Dr Susheel Mittal, Vice- Chancellor, IKG-PTU, Kapurthala. Dr Mittal was addressing the Teachers’ Day function organised on the main campus. He said that even though every teacher’s method of teaching and mode of communication is different, the work and passion associated with it is the same for all teachers.

CT Group of Institutions

CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur Campus, celebrated Teachers’ Day in the memory of the former President, Dr S Radhakrishnan. The event was graced by Dr Manbir Singh, managing director of the CT Group, Dr Gurpreet Singh, the campus director, Dr Jasdeep Kaur Dhami, the Director of Research and Innovation, and Dr Parminder Nain, Dean, Academics, alongside esteemed faculty and students. In total, 11 teachers and 11 mentors were awarded as a token of appreciation for their relentless efforts in shaping the minds of countless students.

Innocent Hearts Group

Teachers’ Day was celebrated in the five schools of Innocent Hearts Group, Management College and Innocent Hearts College of Education. The day was held to express respect towards teachers through a number of activities under the theme ‘My Mentor, My Guide’ to reflect their guidance, support and significant role to shape the life of youth. ‘Thank you’ cards were given to the teachers along with this.

Teachers of Sanskriti KMV School celebrate the day in Jalandhar.

Sanskriti KMV School

Sanskriti KMV School paid tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and devoted the day towards Teachers’ Day celebration by organising an interaction hour with Dr Shruti Shukla, state coordinator-cum-deputy director of SCERT. She emphasised on the need of great teachers over good ones who teach the children to manage their thoughts towards destiny. Principal Rachna Monga offered her admiration to the teachers who balance the challenges of their personal and professional commitments.

Hukam Chand SD School

Teachers’ Day was celebrated in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School. A special event was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and celebration of Teachers’ Day. Manager Parveen Dada graced the occasion along with Principal. The event started with the presentation of bouquet to Parveen Dada. Students delivered speeches, recited poems, sang beautiful songs and performed captivating dance performances to energise the environment.

Ivy World School

Ivy World School celebrated the auspicious occasion of Teacher’s Day. Students performed a scintillating show to denote their love, respect, acknowledgement and recognition of the hard work put in by the teachers towards their development. The cultural show incorporated poems, songs, dance and drama. They also entertained teachers by arranging fun games for them. Senior Principal S Chauhan congratulated all the participants.

Guru Amar Dass Public School

Guru Amar Dass Public School celebrated Teachers’ Day to pay a rich tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan. Chief guest of the occasion was president Ajit Singh Sethi along with the school managing committee. Principal Aparana Mehta presented a welcome speech. The programme started with shabad. Students paid tributes to the teachers by reciting poems, giving speeches, highlighting the importance of teachers in everyone’s life.

The Gurukul

To acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of teachers, students of The Gurukul organised a grand ceremony on Teachers’ Day. A cultural programme was presented by the students to enthral the audience, which included a choir, a medley of songs and dance. Director of the school, Sushma Handa, congratulated Principal and all the teachers for giving good values and education to the students.

Teachers during the celebrations at St Soldier Group of Institutions.

New St Soldier School

Teacher’s Day was celebrated with great pomp in New St. Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar. On this occasion, the students of the school honoured the teachers by giving them flowers and cards. Balram, head boy, felicitated the director of the school Sushma Handa with a bouquet of flowers. The students also expressed their gratitude towards their teachers.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School celebrated Teachers’ Day to thanks its faculty for their commitment towards teaching. Students showed gratitude and respect to their teachers by sending video messages and greeting cards to their teachers. Students of senior classes came in different attires and became teachers on that day. Khushi from Class 1X recited a poem on the occasion and gave message of thanks to all the teachers.

Saffron Public School

Teachers’ Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Saffron Public School today. All children expressed their gratitude towards their teachers by making greeting cards and dedicating them to their teachers. The children expressed their respect for the best work of the ‘Creator Teacher’. A cultural programme where the teachers were elegantly entertained and refreshments were arranged for all the teachers in the school. Tree plantation was also organised.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a special programme to celebrate Teachers’ Day. The celebration was organised by the Department of Student Welfare. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi described the teacher as a beacon of honesty, dedication, high conduct and hard work who always work for the strong foundation of her students. Students contributed immensely in making the event memorable by performing songs, group dance, solo dance, folk dance and by organising fun games for their teachers.

Faculty members of APJ College all smiles during the celebrations.

Apeejay College of Fine Arts

Apeejay College of Fine Arts celebrated Teachers’ Day with great joy and enthusiasm. Members of the Student Welfare Association of the college welcomed all the faculty members by applying tilak. A programme was also organised on the occasion where Dr Anjana from Department of Hindi recited a self-composed poem on the relationship between student and teacher titled ‘Hum Tab Bhi Khathe The Hum Aaj Bhi Khathe Hai’.

DIPS Institutions

Teachers’ Day was celebrated in the all educational institutions of the DIPS. The day started with the special assembly. Students played the role of their favourite teacher in the classroom and taught to their classmates. Different fun games, ramp walk was organised in school camps for the teachers.

A cake-cutting ceremony at Lyallpur Khalsa College.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

A vibrant function was organised by the students of PG Department of Computer Science and Information Technology of Lyallpur Khalsa College to celebrate Teachers’ Day. During this jubilant celebration, students showcased their talents through a diverse array of activities in which the educators engaged in various games conducted during this event.

MLU DAV College, Phagwara

MLU DAV College, Phagwara, celebrated Teacher’s Day under the superintendence of Principal Kiranjeet Randhawa. Marking the day, its main objective was to make students aware of the importance and role of a teacher in building their character. On the occasion, the role of teachers was highlighted by students through participating in poetry, speech, and slogan writing competitions. Principal Randhawa said that the role of a teacher is most important in a student’s life. A good teacher has the ability to infuse confidence and trust in the students not only through his academic knowledge but also through his energetic personality, she said.

