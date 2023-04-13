Festival of harvest celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School marked the harvest festival of Baisakhi through events weaved with vibrant colours. With the display of Punjabi Virsa, children were apprised of the rich Punjabi culture and heritage. Folk music, dhol beats, phulkari displays, toys, bangles and sweets stalls added the flavour to the day. An enriched village scene was created to add upon the Baisakhi vibes. Among the other activities students watched videos related to the Baisakhi and Dr BR Ambedkar's valuable contribution to the nation. Campus wore a festive look with dangling colourful streamers. Senior wing students had a special assembly talk sharing their knowledge about Baisakhi and also paid tribute to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Rachna Monga, Principal, mentioned the festival celebration as a rejuvenating moment with the commencement of new session.

Voter awareness rally

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya conducted various inter-college district-level Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities on the topic importance of casting vote in India in collaboration with Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer under the able guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen. Students from different colleges of the district participated in the competitions. Competitions in essay writing, speech, rangoli, poster-making, slogan writing, poem and song were held from March 29 to 31. Principal Ajay Sareen gave best wishes to Anjana Bhatia, Dean, innovation and research and head of botany department and political science department Alka Sharma and Dr Jiwan Devi for conducting these competitions. A voter awareness rally was also carried out on the campus. Students and faculty members of the college held a rally in the college campus to motivate the students on 'Importance of Casting Vote in India'. Around 150 students enthusiastically participated in the rally.

BAISAKHI WITH A BANG!

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, hosted a vibrant and joyful Baisakhi celebration that left everyone feeling uplifted and energised. Baisakhi is a harvest festival that marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and is celebrated by Hindus and Buddhists as well. The school kicked off the celebration with a colorful assembly, led by stage secretary Pallavi and Tanvir Kaur from Class XII. This included a lively speech on Dr BR Ambedkar by Sukhmanpreet and Rajveer of Class VI. Dressed in vibrant costumes, tiny-tots of class creators' and creator's plus recited poems and had the entire audience clapping and cheering along. The celebration continued with various cultural programmes, including shabad, musical performances, speeches, all of which showcased the rich traditions and customs of the festival. Smart India Hackathon

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an intra-college smart India hackathon named 'Disha' which was organised by the department of sciences in collaboration with institutions innovation council to boost the innovation culture among budding innovators and to further establish the idea-sharing, effective collaboration and creativeness driven by enthusiasm towards a shared goal. Disha witnessed wide physical participation of 25 teams comprising more than 150 participants from institution. Hackathon pooled various innovative ideas to solve several society-based problems like disposal of used masks, laser security, power crisis, touch-less sanitisers, touch-less attendance systems etc. Judges selected best 15 ideas and selected ideas were submitted for 'Smart India Hackathon' under Ministry of Innovation Council, Government of India. Three innovative ideas of KMV namely gripping grammer, laser security alert and sag-re-create were selected under the mentorship for grand finale of Smart India Hackathon.

Merit positions

Student of Lyallpur Khalsa College performed in Guru Nanak Dev University exams. Principal of the College, Jasreen Kaur, informed that Madhvi, a student, has bagged the second position in the MA Music (Vocal)-I semester by getting 363 marks out of 400, whereas Deepika secured the fourth position by getting 350 marks. Principal Jasreen Kaur said the college was committed to providing quality education to its students and it would ensure all possible help to the deserving and needy students. President of college governing council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Professor Sukhdev Singh, head, department of music, and Prof Rupali were also present on the occasion.

Baisakhi celebrations

The festival of Baisakhi, the foundation day of Khalsa Panth by Shri Guru Gobind Singh, was celebrated by students of St. Soldier Group of Institutions. The students reached the institution in Punjabi traditional dresses. On the occasion, Law College students Nishant Sharma, Balraj Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Arshpreet Singh, Baljot Singh, Jaspreet Kaur, Riya Gandhi, Rajpinder Kaur, Arzoo, Neha, etc. performed bhangra, gidda on the beat of dhol and folk song "Jugni, Jind Mahi" etc. Chairman Anil Chopra, vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, while congratulating everyone on Baisakhi, told the students about the history of Baisakhi.

DIPS College students shine

The students of DIPS College (Co-Educational) brought laurels by performing brilliantly in the examination results released by GNDU. College coordinator Harpreet Kaur informed that in BCom first semester Gayatri stood first, Sehajpreet Kaur second, Parminder third, in BCom fifth semester, Harjot stood first, Sandeep stood second and Amanpreet Kaur third, in BA third semester Neha first, Manpreet Kaur secured the second, and Sandeep third position. Coordinator Harpreet Kaur said that all the students passed the examination in first division. The students who got good marks were honoured with certificates. MD Tarwinder Singh wished all the students and motivated them to work hard and perform well in the upcoming examinations.