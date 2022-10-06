Jalandhar residents celebrate Dasehra with religious fervour

Religious fervour gripped Jalandhar as people celebrated Dasehra and Durga Puja across the city and participated in Vijay Dashmi march on Wednesday. Photographer Sarabjit Singh was out to capture the festive spirit through his lens. A pictorial report.

Amid much religious fervour and fanfare, the festival of Dasehra was celebrated in a big way in Jalandhar at as many as 12 locations on Wednesday.

But the tallest effigies were put up at the ground near Sain Dass School in Patel Chowk where tens of thousands of people emerged for the celebrations since this afternoon. By sunset, a 65-feet tall effigy of nicely decorated Ravana, 60-feet tall effigy of Meghnath and 55-feet tall effigy of Kumbhkaran were up in flames.

The other grounds where the festival was celebrated included the ground of Government Training College on Ladowali Road, Adarsh Nagar Park, Doaba College ground, Burlton Park, Model House Dasehra Ground, Basti Sheikh Ground, Netaji Park at Master Tara Singh Nagar, Railway Quarters Road, Cantt Dasehra Ground, Basti Peer Daad and Dhan Mohalla Ground.

Earlier this morning, more than 1,000 RSS leaders and workers participated in a Vijay Dashmi march through the city. Attired in brown trousers, white shirts and khaki caps, they all gathered at the Sain Dass School ground from where they set out on a march towards Milap Chowk and again converged on the starting point.

The Bengali community of the city also came together to take part in Durga Puja celebrations on the premises of the Photographers’ Club at Guru Nanak Mission Chowk here. They applied vermillion on the idol of Durga goddess and then played Sindoor Khela with it.