Few civic body wings achieve target this fiscal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 3

The licence department of municipal corporation recovered Rs 1.31 crore this financial year, while the target was Rs 1 crore. The recovery by all the wings continued through the holidays — from Friday to Sunday, too.

Water supply branch had a target of Rs 18 crore to achieve, but, the wing could only recover Rs 17.61 crore. Tehbazari branch recovered Rs 1.6 crore and advertisement recovered Rs 2.97 crore while the target Rs 3.50 crore.

The property tax wing managed to recover Rs 44.50 crore this financial year against a target of Rs 45.30 crore. On March 31, the wing had recovered Rs 50 lakh despite it being Sunday. This year, house tax worth Rs 2.37 crore was also recovered.

“We made a total recovery of Rs 46.87 crore, including property tax and house tax. We didn’t expect such an overwhelming response on a Sunday from the public. But it was good to recover the amount on the last day of the financial year, that too despite it being election season,” said Bhupinder Singh, Superintendent of MC property tax wing.

