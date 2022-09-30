Fibre sheet found missing in church

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 29

The glass fibre sheet of a window of a church in the Nandanpur village in Jalandhar was found missing today. The Jalandhar police has ruled out any attempt of vandalism or attack at the church.

Maqsudan police station SHO Manjit Singh said, “The church committee brought the issue to our notice this morning. Only a fibre glass sheet has been found missing from a window. It is not known whether someone deliberately did it or the sheet just slipped in the night. There are no reports of any tension or attempt at vandalism.”

As per sources a complaint was submitted in the case, which was later withdrawn.

SSP Swarandeep Singh said, “There is no FIR registered yet. People should stop making up rumours. It was a very small piece of window sheet that fell in the church. The police is looking into it whether it was a technical fault or something manual. As long as the enquiry is not completed, we can’t lodge an FIR.”