Field Study Trip organised

Jalandhar: A field study trip of MSc (Botany) and BS. (Medical) students of Hans Raj Mahila Mahila Maha Vidyalaya was organised to Dehradun and Mussourie. During the visit, students trekked to Kempty Falls. They collected various plant specimens. Students also visited Company Garden, Mussourie Lake and Mall Road. To closely study the conservation and preservation techniques of plants, students visited herbarium and botanical garden at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. They also visited Robber’s Cave at Dehradun. Students also pay obeisance at Gurdwara Paonta Sahib. Dr Shaveta Chauhan and Dr Ramandeep Kaur accompanied the students. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen stressed the importance of such kind of tours and trips during student life.

Tamanpreet shines in academics

Tamanpreet Kaur has bagged the fifth position in Guru Nanak Dev University exams and scored 478 marks out of 550 in B.Design (Multimedia)-III Semester. The principal said the college has a policy of providing all kinds of support to the meritorious students of the college who excel in academics sports and other co-curricular activities. Balbir Kaur, president, College Governing Council, congratulated the student and wished her success in life. Sanjeev Kumar Anand, Head, Department of Computer Science, profs Sandeep Bassi, Mandeep Singh, Sandeep Singh, Daljit Kaur and Navneet Kaur were also present on this occasion.

World Day Against Child Labour

St Soldier Divine Public School, Khambra, celebrated World Day Against Child Labour in which the students made the society aware about the elimination of child labour through posters and speeches. “We need to provide alternative sources of income to poor families, so that they do not have to send their children to work”, they opined. To be a part of this day, the students took the initiative to eliminate child labour by making posters and gave speeches. Group Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated the students for this initiative of the school and encouraged them to organise such activities and give a message to the society.

Martyrdom day observed

Eklavya School observed the martyrdom day of fifth Sikh master Guru Arjan Dev on June 10 virtually. The students disseminated information about life and teachings of Guru Arjan Dev. Students of classes IV and V participated in slogan writing competition. Chairman JK Gupta urged students to remember God in life to de-stress and rejuvenate. Principal Komal Arora and Administrator Dimple Malhotra termed the guru as a protector of religion, and the master of calm and grave nature.

