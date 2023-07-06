Fields waterlogged as 50-ft wide breach reported in Kandi canal

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, July 5

Following heavy rain, the Kandi canal near Chakk Raunta village developed a 50-fet wide breach and the gushing waters entered the adjoining fields. Even as the water failed to reach the village, the sight lead to panic among residents of the village.

When water was released in the Kandi canal three years ago, it had broken the embankment near Chakk Raunta then as well.

Officials take stock of the situation at Chakk Raunta village on Wednesday. Tribune photo

Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Manjinder Kaur, Tehsildar Tapan Bhanot and Garhshankar DSP Daljit Khakh reached the spot and took stock of the situation, before sending a report to the district administration.

Executive Engineers Charanjit Singh and Happy Singh, and canal SDOs Tarandeep Singh and Luv Kumar reached the spot with the situation brought under control by checking the water flow.

The breach led to the destruction of crops in the fields. Lambardar Chain Singh has demanded compensation for farmers whose crops have been damaged. He said earlier as well, while releasing water in the canal, breach had taken place and water had entered the fields.

Residents demanded that the canal embankment be strengthened so that it does not breach again and the pipes meant for supplying water to the fields should be made functional so that the water can flow further and the canal can be saved.

“All officers visited the spot to take stock of the situation. A report will be prepared and sent to the higher authorities. We have talked to the DC and she has assured that arrangements will be made to ensure that the canal does not breach again after the rains stops,” said BDPO Manjinder Kaur.

Vijay Kumar Gill, Superintendent Engineer, Kandi canal, said: “The canal breached at the point where soil was filled to raise its level. A report in this regard has been sent to the headquarters and after the rains stop, the breach will be rectified. A dam has been constructed near Nangla 107 RD so that water does not flow further. At this time, the release of water in the canal has also been stopped.”

Dam constructed to restrict flow: Official

