File e-complaint for transparency: ADGP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 17

ADGP, Public Grievances Division, MF Farooqui on Friday said online portal www.pgd.punjabpolice.gov.in has come up as a major forum for empowering citizens to get their complaints lodged with the police.

System fixes responsiblity The complaint gets marked to officials concerned, who remain under scrutiny as to how they deal with it. The system fixes the responsibility... if police officials fail in performing their duties. MF Farooqui, ADGP, Public Grievances Division

Highlighting its benefits at a press conference at PAP here, the ADGP said the citizens could submit their complaint from their places without even going to the police station.”Their complaint gets accepted as it is and they cannot have a grudge that any of their points have been left out by the staff of the police stations concerned. The public can upload all evidence available with them like photographs, audio and video clips, along with their complaint. The whole of their complaint gets marked to the officers concerned and they too remain under scrutiny as to how they deal with it. This system fixes the responsibility of police station officials also, if they fail in performing their duties,” said Farooqui, adding that the system ensured foolproof accountability.

He further explained, “When the complaint gets lodged, a UID number gets generated, which gets notified on the phone. The complaint becomes trackable too. The inquiry officer concerned is bound to collect evidence too as per the points mentioned. Against a common refrain that the complainants are forced to enter compromise with the accused, the system checks any such attempt too.”

The ADGP said that the portal was launched on July 12 last year by CM Bhagwant Mann. “Every complaint uploaded on the portal is monitored by a dedicated cell of Public Grievances Division. This portal provides a permanent account to the complainants in which their all complaints will be available so that in future also people can track their previous complaints given to the police. People must insist for UID number of the complaint. If UID is not given, it should be treated as the complaint has not been uploaded on the portal. One desk of the PGD wing keeps on calling the complainants to know that their complaint was rightly enquired or not,” he said further stating that if lapses of police officers are found, recommendation for disciplinary action gets initiated. The ADGP said he was holding meetings with the Range Inspector Generals of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police to ensure a fair investigation.