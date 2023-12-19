Final publication of electoral rolls likely on Jan 5 next year

Jalandhar, December 18
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Jasbir Singh on Monday asked all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to ensure disposal of claims and objections regarding the special summary revision of electoral rolls by December 26.
After participating in a video-conference presided over by the Chief Electoral Officer, Jasbir Singh held deliberations with EROs and said that all Electoral Registration Officers must dispose of all the forms received during the period from March 1, 2023 to October 26, 2023 by December 20. He told the officials that the forms received regarding claims and objections during the special summary revision of the electoral rolls-2024 should be disposed of by December 26, 2023. He said that the work should be carried out on a priority basis.
Singh also asked all Electoral Registration Officers to speed up the process of removing duplicate entries from the voter lists. Apart from this, he also asked them to prepare a list of polling stations where the voter turnout was very low during the previous elections so that an intensive awareness plan can be prepared to increase the voting percentage. He also directed the officials to start the process of vulnerability mapping keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
The ADC said that final publication of electoral rolls would take place on January 5, 2024.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...
Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab
He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jump...