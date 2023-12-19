Final publication of electoral rolls likely on Jan 5 next year

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 18

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Jasbir Singh on Monday asked all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to ensure disposal of claims and objections regarding the special summary revision of electoral rolls by December 26.

After participating in a video-conference presided over by the Chief Electoral Officer, Jasbir Singh held deliberations with EROs and said that all Electoral Registration Officers must dispose of all the forms received during the period from March 1, 2023 to October 26, 2023 by December 20. He told the officials that the forms received regarding claims and objections during the special summary revision of the electoral rolls-2024 should be disposed of by December 26, 2023. He said that the work should be carried out on a priority basis.

Singh also asked all Electoral Registration Officers to speed up the process of removing duplicate entries from the voter lists. Apart from this, he also asked them to prepare a list of polling stations where the voter turnout was very low during the previous elections so that an intensive awareness plan can be prepared to increase the voting percentage. He also directed the officials to start the process of vulnerability mapping keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The ADC said that final publication of electoral rolls would take place on January 5, 2024.