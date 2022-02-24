Finally, Army Service Corps hockey team returns to Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 23

The hockey team of the Army Service Corps (ASC) came back to the sports city on Wednesday.

Earlier during its stay in the city from 1975 to 2001, the team had a golden era and earned a unique place in national sporting pantheons by winning prestigious tournaments like Army Hockey Cup, Guru Teg Bahadur Gold Cup, Bombay Gold Cup, Beighton Cup, Aga Khan Tournament, Obidullah Gold Cup and Surjit Singh Gold Cup.

The ASC hockey team has been the nursery for outstanding Olympians like Brig Harcharan Singh, Col Balbir Singh, Capt Romeo James, Hav Manual Fredrick and Hav SV Sunil, who all made India proud.

On their arrival in Jalandhar, a reception was organised. The team was welcomed by Olympian Brig Harcharan Singh and Col Balbir Singh. They said the city had produced some good hockey players, who brought glory and laurels to the Army and the country by winning national and international competitions.

“The Army Service Corps hockey team is back in the city. It is inevitable that the legacy of ASC Corps team will be revived to its past glory,” they added.