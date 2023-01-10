Finally, CT scan facility at Nawanshahr Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 9

The Nawanshahr Civil Hospital has finally been equipped with latest CT scan facility by the Health Department under a public private partnership.

Civil Surgeon Dr Davinder Dhanda while dedicating the CT scan facility to the residents, termed it a ‘major relief’ for the district residents. He stated that the nominal cost of the scan facility would give patients a much-needed relief from the expensive treatment. “The introduction of this facility will benefit the patients who are victims of road accidents. The CT scan would help proper diagnostic tests of patients belonging to medicine, surgery, ortho departments,” he explained.

He said that earlier, due to the non-availability of the CT scan facility, poor patients had to go to other centres for such expensive tests.

The Civil Surgeon further said that this CT scan would benefit the patients more as the initial cost of scan test (brain) has been fixed at a mere Rs 485, which is 70 per cent lower than the rates at private diagnostic centers. “Generally, the CT scan from a private centre costs four times more for the patient. This will help the needy patients to easily get the required test facility in their own city,” the doctor said.

As many as 17 tests of the body can be done through the CT scan machine at a nominal cost, with which serious diseases of the head, chest and stomach can be detected in time. The Civil Surgeon also appealed to the people of the district to make maximum use of the affordable and quality health facilities.

#Nawanshahr