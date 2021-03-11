Finally, MC removes dump in Model Town

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 20

Residents heaved a sigh of relief as the Municipal Corporation finally removed a huge garbage dump that was set up near the cremation ground in Model Town for the past few months here on Saturday.

Residents of various localities of Model Town, under the banner of the Joint Action Committee, had time and again raised the garbage dump issue with MC officials, the councillor concerned, the MLA and others.

The work of removing the dump has been underway at the site for the past few days. “The long-pending demand of residents has been finally fulfilled. The public was facing a huge inconvenience due to the dump and it had been removed now,” said Gurpreet Singh.

Members of the Joint Action Committee thanked MC officials, the MLA, the councillor and others for their prompt action. They urged the authorities concerned to ensure that the site was not converted to the dumping zone again.