Finance company employee looted of Rs 4.46 lakh, 3 booked

Phagwara, May 18
The Nakodar City police have booked three motorcycle-borne miscreants on the charge of looting Rs 4,46,585 from a finance company employee.
Sahib Singh, a resident of Talli Gulam village, told the police that he was working with a finance company giving group loans at villages and collecting instalments.
Sahib Singh said his company’s branch executive gave him Rs 4,46,585 yesterday and asked him to give it to Harpreet Singh, a vendor of Fino Payment Bank and a resident of Mohalla Sunder Nagar.
The complainant said while he was going to Sunder Nagar on his bike, three unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants overtook him at Dera Lal Badshah. A pillion rider threw chilli powder into his eyes. As a result, he fell on the road. The suspects pointed a sharp weapon at him and snatched his kit containing money before fleeing the spot.
A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered.
