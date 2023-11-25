Finish development works on time: MP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 24

Member of Parliament (MP) Sushil Kumar Rinku on Friday directed the officials to ensure timely completion of ongoing development works in the villages to facilitate the people.

In a meeting at the district administrative complex, the Lok Sabha MP accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal reviewed the progress of the works belonging to the departments especially panchayats, mandi board, irrigation, PWD, water supply and sanitation.

The MP asked them to expedite the pace of development works so that the people could be benefitted. Rinku also ordered that there must not be any compromise in the quality of works. He warned that accountability will be fixed if irregularity was found in the works. He asked them to send new proposals of the development projects by next week so that required funds could be arranged from the state government.

He emphasised the transparent and result oriented approach in utilisation of the funds released by the government.

