'Finish Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road repair work on priority'

Hoshiarpur, January 2
Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa has asked the authorities concerned to expedite the arbitration of the Jalandhar highway, besides intensifying repair work on the Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni Road for the convenience of thousands of regular commuters.
Revenue Minister Jimpa was holding a meeting of officials here to take stock of arbitration cases and pending issues of roads and Adampur flyover.
The minister said during the meeting with the officials that repair and maintenance-related issues on the stretch should be taken on priority as there has been heavy volume of traffic on those roads.
The minister, accompanied by MLA Raman Arora and Divisional Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, directed the officials to improve the condition of the road condition in Adampur. He noted that the Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road remains very busy as the road leads to a shrine. He instructed the officials to expedite the proceedings in this regard so that the needful repair or work could be initiated and finished in time. Divisional Commissioner Sapra informed the Minister that the remaining work on these roads would be completed on priority. She said that the executing agencies have been instructed to get the repair and other works completed at the earliest. — OC
