FIR against ex-Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, senior assistant

Jalandhar, April 27

After Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar-cum-chairman of Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) Ghanshyam Thori wrote to Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, recommending lodging an FIR into the missing files at the JIT office, an FIR has been lodged against then chairman and senior assistant Ajay Malhotra.

The FIR has been lodged against the duo under Sections 409 and 420 of the IPC at Division No. 4 police station. The action was taken even though Malhotra on Tuesday had claimed that he had no file in his custody. He had gone to the record room of the JIT office and said that he had found 70 of the 120 missing files from the office. He had claimed that some files which were in his possession as per the record could have gone to the office of the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Local Bodies Department during a raid a few weeks back.

The EO had on April 20 written that there was an inspection of the office by the team of Chief Vigilance Officer of Local Bodies Department at his office on March 23. “During the inspection, the files including those of dispatch register (before September 29, 2021), cash book, sale files, receipt book, and other documents were sought. The staff had then reported that the record had been sought by former chairman through senior assistant at his office, but was not returned,” the EO had replied.

The EO has further gone on record to write to the Commissioner of Police: “This shows that the entire record has been misplaced. Since the record was so important for the JIT, it requires lodging of case under the relevant sections of the IPC. The office is set to face a major financial loss owing to the missing cash book and documents, which seems to a part of the larger conspiracy. The maintaining of accounts has not been possible owing to the same reason.”

The EO had written to the CP for lodging of the case against former chairman of JIT and the senior assistant on the matter and police intervention for recovery of the missing records. A recommendation for lodging an FIR into the missing files had then been made by the DC to the CP.