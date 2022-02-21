FIR against MLA Navtej Cheema

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 20

In a late Saturday night incident, Sultanpur Lodhi MLA and Congress candidate Navtej Cheema was booked by the Kapurthala police following an altercation with his nephew and MC councillor Navneet Cheema at the latter’s place on the railway station road.

Cheema has been booked under Sections 323 and 508 of the IPC upon intervention of Rana Inder Partap Singh. Navtej Cheema’s son Jaskaran Cheema too has been booked in the case. Navneet Cheema had announced to support Rana instead of his uncle about three weeks back.

Rana alleged that the MLA went to his place and started manhandling him for backstabbing him at the time of his elections. More people got involved and few of them got reportedly hurt. Upon Rana’s insistence, the police lodged the case.

In a yet another incident late last night, some people reportedly owing allegiance to Rana got booked for distribution cash to the voters in the city. The police officials said they had lodged two FIRs late last night and recovered some cash too. — TNS