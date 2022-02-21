FIR against MLA Navtej Cheema

Jalandhar, February 20
In a late Saturday night incident, Sultanpur Lodhi MLA and Congress candidate Navtej Cheema was booked by the Kapurthala police following an altercation with his nephew and MC councillor Navneet Cheema at the latter’s place on the railway station road.
Cheema has been booked under Sections 323 and 508 of the IPC upon intervention of Rana Inder Partap Singh. Navtej Cheema’s son Jaskaran Cheema too has been booked in the case. Navneet Cheema had announced to support Rana instead of his uncle about three weeks back.
Rana alleged that the MLA went to his place and started manhandling him for backstabbing him at the time of his elections. More people got involved and few of them got reportedly hurt. Upon Rana’s insistence, the police lodged the case.
In a yet another incident late last night, some people reportedly owing allegiance to Rana got booked for distribution cash to the voters in the city. The police officials said they had lodged two FIRs late last night and recovered some cash too. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent as Ukraine crisis worsens
All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...