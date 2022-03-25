FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 24

An FIR has been filed against Kunal Sabarwal, managing director of Hamilton group, in Jalandhar on the complaint of Amritpal Singh, an NRI, who originally hails from village Pholriwal, said Jalandhar Heights SHO Avtar Singh.

He said the complainant has said he has two acres of land in his wife's name in Qadian Wali village on 66-foot road. The land has been fenced from all four sides and falls at the backside of Hamilton flats. He has accused Hamilton group of attempting to acquire his land illegally as a JCB was spotted digging a pit on his land a few days ago.

The police said a case under Sections 447 and 511 of IPC has been registered against the MD and the driver of JCB. They said the driver has been arrested and the JCB machine impounded by the police.