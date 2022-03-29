FIR filed against unidentified swindlers, cyber scammers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 28

Taking cognisance of media reports and the complaints filed by women in different districts, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have filed an FIR against unidentified hackers and cyber scammers who have been duping women in the name of AAP’s pension scheme.

Notably, the AAP made a pre-poll promise that once it forms government in Punjab, all women above 18 years of age would be given a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000, irrespective of their other financial benefits, including pension and salary.

Talking to The Tribune, AAP’s district in-charge Surinder Sodhi said after the matter was brought in the knowledge of AAP leadership, the matter was reported to the Punjab cyber cell department. He said the source of the messages being forwarded on WhatsApp was being traced and they have alerted the public to be aware of such scams.

He said the party hasn’t made any official announcement regarding the disbursal of the allowance yet as things are in pipeline. “When the scheme would start, the Punjab CM will himself make the announcement and reveal the guidelines on how to avail the benefit,” he added.