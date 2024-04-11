Fire breaks out at cloth showroom in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 10

A fire broke out at a cloth showroom on the Tagore road here today. The showroom owner claimed to have suffered a loss of Rs 10 lakh in the incident.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A short-circuit is stated to be the reason behind the fire.

An official said tracksuits were kept in the showroom, which is situated in a narrow street. The official said two-three fire incidents were being reported every day.

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching and wheat harvesting season setting in, the Fire Department has been on its toes to ensure that tenders are available whenever the needed arises.

A fire incident was reported at Bhogpur Sugar Mill two days ago. The fire reportedly broke out due to short-circuit in the boiler.

